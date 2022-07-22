Cardinals Sign WR Victor Bolden, Waive WR Jared Smart

The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday that they’ve signed WR Victor Bolden to a contract and waived WR Jared Smart.

Bolden was among a group of free agents who tried out for the Cardinals on Thursday.

Bolden, 27, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2017. He lasted just over a year in San Francisco before he was waived towards the end of the 2018 season.

From there, Bolden had a brief stint with the Bills before catching on with the Lions in 2020. Detroit brought Bolden back on a futures contract and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

For his career, Bolden has appeared in 15 games and caught one pass for 10 yards receiving. He has also totaled 512 kick return yards and 23 punt return yards.