Cardinals Signing DT Justin Jones To Three-Year, $30.1M Deal

Per Peter Schrager, the Cardinals are signing DT Justin Jones to a three-year, $30.1 million deal including $19.75 million guaranteed.

Jones, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3.6 million.

He was testing the free agent market for the first time when he signed with the Bears on a two-year deal back in 2022.

In 2023, Jones appeared in 17 games for the Bears and recorded 49 tackles, four and a half sacks, and four pass defenses.