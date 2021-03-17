Cardinals Signing K Matt Prater To Two-Year, $7M Deal

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they have signed veteran K Matt Prater to a contract.

According to Ian Rapoport, Prater receives a two-year contract worth $7 million to go along with incentives.

Prater, 36, spent seven years with the Broncos before signing a three-year, $9 million contract that included a $750,000 signing bonus and annual $50,000 workout bonuses with the Lions in 2015.

He then signed a three-year, $11.4 million extension with Detroit back in 2017.

In 2020, Prater appeared in all 16 games and converted 21 of 28 field-goal attempts (75 percent) to go along with all 38 of his 41 extra-point tries for the Lions.