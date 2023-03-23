Cardinals Signing LB Josh Woods To One-Year Deal

The Arizona Cardinals have announced they are signing LB Josh Woods to a one-year deal.

We have agreed to terms with LB Josh Woods on a one-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 23, 2023

Woods is expected to boost Arizona’s special team’s unit and provide quality depth.

Woods, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Maryland in 2018. He signed with the Bears following a tryout at rookie minicamp. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the practice squad.

The Bears re-signed Woods to a futures deal for the 2019 season and he made the roster each of the past two seasons. The team then re-signed him to a one-year deal before waiving him coming out of the preseason.

Chicago re-signed Woods to the practice squad prior to the 2021 season. However, Woods was later signed off of the Bears’ practice squad by the Lions. He was set to be a restricted free agent prior to re-signing with Detroit.

Detroit opted to bring Woods back on a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2022, Woods appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 10 total tackles.