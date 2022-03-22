Cardinals Signing LB Nick Vigil

Per his agency, the Cardinals are signing veteran LB Nick Vigil for the 2022 NFL season.

Vigil, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.013 million contract and made a base salary $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Chargers later signed Vigil to a one-year contract for the 2020 season. He signed another one-year deal with the Vikings in 2021.

In 2021, Vigil appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and recorded 85 tackles, one sack, an interception returned for a touchdown, and a pass defense.