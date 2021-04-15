Cardinals Signing WR Darece Roberson

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals are signing WR Darece Roberson to a contract on Thursday.

Roberson went undrafted out of Wayne State last year but did not have an opportunity to work out for NFL teams due to the global pandemic. After “excelling” in a recent pro day, the Cardinals have signed him to his first professional contract.

During his college career at Wayne State, Roberson appeared in 43 games and recorded 92 receptions for 1,767 yards (19.2 YPC), and 24 touchdowns, to go along with 11 carries for 134 yards (12.2 YPC).