Cardinals Starting QB Josh Dobbs In Week 9

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon announced after Sunday’s game QB Josh Dobbs will start Week 9’s game against the Browns.

Kyler Murray was able to return to practice last week, but he’ll need to wait at least one more week before making his season debut.

Dobbs, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He was in the third year of his rookie contract when Pittsburgh traded him to the Jaguars in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville elected to waive Dobbs back in September of 2020 and was quickly claimed by the Steelers and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2021. He signed on with the Browns back in April of last year but was cut loose to make room for Deshaun Watson.

From there, the Lions signed Dobbs on to their practice squad back in December. However, he lasted just a couple weeks in Detroit before the Titans signed him to their active roster.

Dobbs joined the Browns this past March on a one-year contract. Cleveland traded Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Cardinals in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Entering today’s game, Dobbs had thrown for 1,361 yards and completed 62 percent of his passes to go along with six touchdowns and three interceptions.