Cardinals TE Maxx Williams Believed To Have Major Knee Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals fear TE Maxx Williams has suffered a major, season-ending knee injury.

Williams was carted off after appearing to suffer a serious knee injury on Sunday.

Dr. David Chao believes that Williams’ season is likely over with at least an LCL tear and possibly several other torn ligaments in his right knee.

Williams, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. Williams played out the final of his four-year, $4.052 million contract before agreeing to a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2019.

Arizona later signed Williams to a two-year extension in November of 2020.

In 2021, Williams has appeared in five games for the Cardinals and caught 15 passes for 179 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We will have more news on Williams as it becomes available.