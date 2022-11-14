Cardinals TE Zach Ertz Out For Season With Knee Injury

Ian Rapoport reports that Cardinals TE Zach Ertz will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.

We can expect that Ertz will likely be placed on injured reserve in the coming days, with another player taking his place on the active roster.

Ertz, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Ertz played out the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed and a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million contract with $17.5 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Ertz appeared in ten games for the Cardinals and caught 47 passes for 406 yards (8.6 YPC) and four touchdowns.

We will have more news on Ertz as it becomes available.