Cardinals To Be Featured On In-Season Hard Knocks

The Cardinals announced on Monday they will be the featured team on the in-season edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks.

Bringing the heat to #HardKnocks 🔥 Coming this November on HBO/HBO Max pic.twitter.com/z1dDLN4G76 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 23, 2022

The show has traditionally been embedded with an NFL team during training camp but in 2021 debuted an in-season edition by following the Indianapolis Colts for the stretch run.

Per the announcement, the show will begin airing following the conclusion of WR DeAndre Hopkins‘ six-game suspension.

“Last season Hard Knocks made an unprecedented leap, documenting an NFL regular season in real time for the first time ever with the Indianapolis Colts,” NFL Films vice president and senior coordinating producer Keith Cossrow said. “It was a vivid and illuminating look at the life of an NFL team.

“This season, we are eager to build on that success and go even further with one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. We can’t wait to get to work in Arizona, and we thank Michael Bidwill, Steve Keim, coach (Kliff) Kingsbury and the entire Cardinals organization for this opportunity.” The show will be following the Detroit Lions during the training camp and preseason.