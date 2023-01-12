Cardinals To Interview DC Vance Joseph For Head Coaching Job

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Cardinals plan to interview DC Vance Joseph for their head coaching vacancy at some point next week.

He adds Joseph is thought of highly within the building and is a legit candidate for the job.

So far the indication is Arizona wants to focus on hiring a general manager before getting deep into the search for a new head coach, but Joseph and former Saints HC Sean Payton are two early candidates for the vacancy.

Joseph, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the 49ers as their assistant defensive backs coach back in 2005. He spent six years in San Francisco before joining the Texans as their DBs coach in 2011.

After three years in Houston and two more with the Bengals, Joseph was hired by the Dolphins as their defensive coordinator. The Broncos would hire him as their head coach a year later, but elected to move after two seasons.

The Cardinals hired Joseph as their defensive coordinator in 2019.

During his two years as Broncos head coach, Joseph led the team to a record of 11-21 (34.3 percent) and no playoff appearances.