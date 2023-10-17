Cardinals Officially Waive OLB Myjai Sanders

Update:

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Cardinals have waived OLB Myjai Sanders from injured reserve/designated to return.

Reports said this would happen if Arizona wasn’t able to find a trade partner.

According to Adam Schefter, the Cardinals plan to cut OLB Myjai Sanders unless another team comes in with a trade offer.

Arizona just designated Sanders to return from injured reserve last week but they have a crowded edge rushing room with six players on the roster already. Sanders would have been the seventh.

He was a third-round pick just last year but the Cardinals have a new front office and coaching staff with no allegiances to Sanders.

Sanders, 24, was a three-year starter at Cincinnati and earned first-team All-AAC honors in 2021 and 2020. The Cardinals used the No. 100 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,044,908 contract that included a $849,024 signing bonus.

In 2022, Sanders appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and recorded 23 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and three pass deflections.