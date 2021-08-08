Cardinals Tried Out DL Daylon Mack

The Arizona Cardinals brought in free agent DL Daylon Mack for a workout on Sunday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Mack, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.8 million rookie contract when the Ravens opted to waive him last year.

From there, Mack was claimed by the Lions and lasted just four days in Detroit. He had brief stints with the Giants, Cardinals, and Packers last year before signing on a futures contract with the Titans this past January.

Unfortunately, the Titans released him a few months ago.

In 2019, Mack appeared in one game but did not record a statistic.