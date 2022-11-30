Cardinals Tried Out Eight Special Teams Players

The Arizona Cardinals hosted eight special teams players for tryouts on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The following is a full list of players who tried out for the Cardinals:

Kern, 36, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2008. He lasted just over a year in Denver before being claimed off of waivers by the Titans.

Kern has gone on to play the past 13 seasons for the Titans. The Titans signed him to a four-year extension worth $12.55 million in 2019.

He was let go by the Titans when they went with undrafted P Ryan Stonehouse, who won their punting competition. The Bills also reached out to Kern when they were searching for a new punter prior to the season.

In 2021, Kern appeared in 14 games and totaled 2,105 punt yards on 47 attempts (44.8 YPA), which includes 18 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.