Per the wire, the Cardinals tried out four players on Monday, including running backs Raheem Blackshear and Tyreik McAllister.

The team also tried out veteran wide receivers Steven Sims and Montrell Washington.

Blackshear, 27, went undrafted in 2022 out of Virginia Tech and caught on with the Bills. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was later signed back to Buffalo’s practice squad.

The Panthers signed him away in September 2022, and he spent the next two years there before being among the final roster cuts this offseason. He caught on with Tennessee’s practice squad in September but was released a week later, eventually joining the Steelers’ unit.

In 2024, Blackshear appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and rushed 15 times for 80 yards. He also returned 31 kickoffs for 791 yards (25.5 average) and 17 punts for 145 yards (8.5 average).