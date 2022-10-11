Cardinals Tried Out Seven Players Including WR Laquon Treadwell

The Arizona Cardinals brought in seven free agents for tryouts on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Of this group, Arizona signed Williams and Clements to contracts.

Treadwell, 27, was a former first-round pick but the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He spent four years in Minnesota, but never found his footing as the Vikings declined his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

As a free agent in 2020, Treadwell signed a one-year, $910,000 deal with the Atlanta Falcons. In September, the Falcons released Treadwell, but eventually signed him to the practice squad shortly after.

Treadwell caught on with the Jaguars after a tryout last summer but was let go ahead of the regular season. He returned to the practice squad and eventually made it back to the active roster. He signed on to the Patriots’ practice squad at the start of the season but was released last week.

In 2021, Treadwell appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars and caught 33 of 51 targets for 434 yards and a touchdown.

