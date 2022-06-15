Cardinals Trying Out Four Players

According to Darren Urban, the Arizona Cardinals are trying out four players at their minicamp this week.

The full list of players trying out includes:

Jackson, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. He just finished out the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal with Los Angeles.

After Jackson spent September of 2018 on the practice squad, the Chargers elevated him to the active roster, where he spent the rest of his time with the team.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and rushed 68 times on 59 carries for 364 yards (5.4 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 178 yards.