Cardinals Worked Out Eight Defensive Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals hosted eight defensive players for workouts on Tuesday including DTs Taylor Stallworth and Phil Hoskins.

The full list of tryouts includes:

Stallworth, 27, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in May of 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Saints and managed to make the team as a rookie.

Stallworth made the team again in 2019 but was waived early in December. He signed to New Orleans’ practice squad and was promoted back to the active roster later in the year.

The Saints waived Stallworth during camp in 2020 and he caught on with the Colts. Indianapolis re-signed him to a one-year extension for the 2021 season and he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs last year.

Stallworth later joined the Texans and returned to Houston in February. Houston released him from their injured reserve and he caught on with the Panthers in June, but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2022, Stallworth appeared in six games for the Colts and recorded four tackles. He also appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded four tackles.

Hoskins, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Panthers back in 2021. He later signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract.

However, Hoskins was waived during the 2022 season, but was later added to their practice squad. He signed on with the Chiefs in March but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2022, Hoskins appeared in five games for the Panthers and recorded two tackles and no sacks.