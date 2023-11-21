According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals worked out four defensive backs on Tuesday including C.J. Coldon, William Hooper, Mark Milton, and Rezjohn Wright.

Milton, 24, originally signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor. He was among Carolina’s final roster cuts and has bounced on and off their practice squad this season.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career, Milton recorded 97 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, one interception, eight pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.