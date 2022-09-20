According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals worked out four players on Tuesday, including WR C.J. Board, WR Stanley Berryhill, CB Nate Hairston, and WR Tajae Sharpe.

Board, 28, originally signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga back in 2018. He was cut loose by Baltimore coming out of the preseason.

Board had brief stints with the Titans and Browns before signing to the Jaguars’ practice squad in 2018. Board was on and off of the taxi squad in 2019 and was eventually claimed off waivers by the Giants in 2020.

The Giants brought Board back last March before releasing him and re-signing him to their practice squad. He was later promoted to the active roster.

In 2021, Board appeared in five games for the Giants, catching four passes for 51 yards.