Cardinals Worked Out Two Players Including OL Rashod Hill

The Arizona Cardinals brought in free agent offensive linemen Julie’n Davenport and Rashod Hill for tryouts on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Arizona signed Davenport to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Hill, 30, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in 2016. He was, unfortunately, among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason but was later signed to their practice squad.

The Vikings signed Hill off of the Jaguars’ practice squad back and he has spent the past six seasons in Minnesota. The Commanders signed him to a contract his summer only to release him coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Hill was active for 15 games for the Vikings and made five starts for them.