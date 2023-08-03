Cardinals Worked Out RB Marlon Mack

According to Aaron Wilson, the Arizona Cardinals worked out veteran RB Marlon Mack.

Arizona doesn’t have a lot of proven depth behind starting RB James Conner, so it would make sense if they were interested in boosting depth at the position.

Mack, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He finished his four-year, $2.81 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 over the final year of the agreement. He missed all but one game of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles.

Mack was set to test the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he returned to Indianapolis on a one-year, $2 million deal. He later caught on with the Texans during the 2022 offseason but was released coming out of training camp.

Mack had a stint on Houston’s practice squad before the 49ers signed him to their practice squad and promoted him to their active roster. He was cut again and ended up with the Broncos.

In 2022, Mack appeared in two games for the 49ers and six games for the Broncos. He rushed 16 times for 84 yards and a touchdown while adding eight receptions on 10 targets for 99 yards and another touchdown, all with Denver.