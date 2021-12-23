Cardinals Worked Out Seven Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals hosted seven special teams players for workouts on Thursday.

The full list includes:

Of this group, the Cardinals signed Winslow to their practice squad.

Charlton, 24, signed with the Panthers in July as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina following the 2020 NFL Draft. He managed to win the competition for the starting punting job as a rookie.

The Panthers elected to cut him loose back in November.

In 2021, Charlton has appeared in five games for the Panthers and punted 21 times with an average of 39.1 yards per kick. He has no touchbacks, placed eight kicks inside the 20 and has a long punt of 54 yards.