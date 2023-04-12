Cardinals Worked Out TE Drew Sample

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Cardinals brought in free agent TE Drew Sample for a workout on Wednesday.

Sample is coming off of a right knee injury.

Sample, 26, was drafted in the second round by the Bengals out of Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $5.5 million with Cincinnati.

Sample is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2022, Sample appeared in two games for the Bengals and caught two passes for minus-2 yards.