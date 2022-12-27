Cardinals Worked Out Three Players Including WR Auden Tate

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals brought in three players for workouts on Tuesday including WR Auden Tate, DB Chris Wilcox, and DB Jordan Miller.

Tate, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati.

The Falcons signed Tate to a one-year deal for the 2022 season but was released before the zeason. He bounced on and off the Eagles’ practice squad before being cut, once again, in recent weeks.

In 2021, Tate appeared in seven games for the Bengals, recording three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.