The Arizona Cardinals worked out three running backs on Friday, including Tyrion Davis-Price, Sincere McCormick, and Nyheim Hines, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Of this group, Arizona signed McCormick to its practice squad.

Hines, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before agreeing to a three-year, $18.6 million extension with the Colts in 2021.

However, Indianapolis traded him to the Bills at the deadline in 2022. He earned base salaries of $4.45 million and $5.1 million in the final two years of the deal.

Hines then signed a one-year deal with the Browns worth up to $3.5 million. The Chargers signed him to a contract this summer before releasing him coming out of the preseason. He was briefly on Los Angeles’ practice squad and was promoted to their active roster.

In 2025, Hines appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded seven kickoff returns for 195 yards (27.9 YPR).