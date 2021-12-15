Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (Knee) Expected To Miss Rest Of Regular Season

According to Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler, Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained knee.

However, Schefter adds Arizona is hopeful Hopkins would be able to return during the postseason.

The veteran has battled various injuries this entire season.

Hopkins, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

In 2021, Hopkins has appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and caught 42 of 63 targets for 572 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.