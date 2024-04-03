Cardinals WR Greg Dortch Signs ERFA Tender

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have officially re-signed WR Greg Dortch after he signed his exclusive rights tender.

WR Greg Dortch officially back with @AZCardinals after signing his ERFA tender offer:https://t.co/CEZ6p4xkaD — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) April 3, 2024

Dortch, 25, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed on with New York’s practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

From there, Dortch had stints with the Panthers, Jets, Rams and Falcons before signing on with the Cardinals in 2022.

Arizona brought him back as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Dortch appeared in 16 games for the Cardinals and caught 24 passes on 42 targets for 280 yards receiving and two touchdowns.