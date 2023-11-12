Carson Wentz Checked Back In With Jets Before Signing With Rams

According to Ian Rapoport, after getting an offer from the Rams, QB Carson Wentz and his camp circled back to the Jets to see if they’d be interested in making an offer as well.

Rapoport says the reasoning was Wentz has a little more familiarity with people in New York and a potentially clearer path to playing time.

However, he adds the Jets reiterated their commitment to starting QB Zach Wilson behind the scenes and did not offer Wentz a contract, leading to him signing in Los Angeles.

Wentz will be the clear No. 2 quarterback behind Rams starter Matthew Stafford. Rapoport mentions it’s possible Wentz could earn the backup job in Los Angeles for 2024 but going into this season the Rams envisioned Stafford playing two more years as long as he stayed healthy.

Wentz, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for first- and third-round picks.

Wentz lasted just one year with the Colts before he was traded to the Commanders last year. Washington opted to release Wentz.

In 2022, Wentz appeared in eight games for the Commanders and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions to go along with 86 yards rushing and a touchdown.