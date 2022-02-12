Chad Kelly Signs With CFL’s Toronto Argonauts

The Toronto Argonauts of the CFL announced that they’ve signed QB Chad Kelly to a contract.

Kelly, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Broncos back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.464 million contract that included a $64,270 signing bonus, but was waived in October of 2018 after being arrested on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing.

The Colts signed Kelly in May of 2019 but later waived him after serving his two-game suspension before re-signing him to their practice squad soon after.

Kelly was on and off of the Colts’ practice squad in 2019. He tried out for the Packers and Browns last year.

During his college career, Kelly threw for 6,858 yards while completing 63.9 percent of his passes to go along with 50 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.