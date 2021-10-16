Chargers Activate DE Breiden Fehoko & LB Cole Christiansen

The Los Angeles Chargers have announced they will activate DE Breiden Fehoko and LB Cole Christiansen for Week 6.

we've activated Breiden Fehoko and Cole Christiansen, and downgraded Nasir Adderly to out. → https://t.co/STIyyrHExU pic.twitter.com/Z1FbOHrRny — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 16, 2021

Fehoko, 25, went undrafted out of LSU in 2020 before catching on with the Chargers. He signed a futures deal with the team back in January and was added to the practice squad after failing to make the 53 man roster once again in 2021.

For his career, Fehoko has appeared in two games for the Chargers and is yet to record any statistics.