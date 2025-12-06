Chargers Activating RB Omarion Hampton

Jordan Schultz reports that the Chargers are activating first-round RB Omarion Hampton from injured reserve.

He’s been out since early October with an ankle fracture and is now looking to resume his rookie season.

Hampton, 22, was a first-round pick by the Chargers in the 2025 NFL Draft out of North Carolina.

He signed a four-year, $17,774,464 million rookie deal through 2028 with a fifth-year option for 2029 and is making a base salary of $840k in 2025.

In 2025, Hampton has appeared in five games for the Chargers and rushed 66 times for 314 yards (4.8 YPC) and two touchdowns. He’s also caught 20 passes for 136 yards.