Chargers Among Teams Interested In TE Dalton Schultz

According to Jordan Schultz, the Los Angeles Chargers are among the teams interested in signing former Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz.

The Chargers have Schultz’s offensive coordinator from Dallas in Kellen Moore on board, but so far the asking price has been too high.

Dallas allowed Schultz to test free agency this offseason after using the franchise tag on him last year.

Schultz, 26, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round out of Stanford in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.91 million deal that included a signing bonus of $452,356.

Schultz played out the 2022 season under the $10.9 million fully guaranteed franchise tag.

In 2022, Schultz appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and recorded 57 receptions for 577 yards (10.1 YPC) and five touchdowns.