NFL Transactions: Wednesday 7/17

Bears

  • Bears signed first-round QB Caleb Williams and WR Rome Odunze.
  • Bears placed OT Kiran Amegadjie on the active/non-football injury list.
  • Bears placed DE Jamree Kromah on the active/PUP list.

Broncos

  • Broncos placed RB Blake Watson on the active/non-football injury list.

Chargers

  • Chargers placed LB Junior Colson on the active/non-football illness list.

Chiefs

  • Chiefs placed DE B.J. Thompson on the active/non-football illness list.
  • Chiefs signed WR Kyle Sheets.

Packers

Steelers

Texans

