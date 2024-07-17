NFL Transactions: Wednesday 7/17

Bears
- Bears signed first-round QB Caleb Williams and WR Rome Odunze.
- Bears placed OT Kiran Amegadjie on the active/non-football injury list.
- Bears placed DE Jamree Kromah on the active/PUP list.
Broncos
- Broncos placed RB Blake Watson on the active/non-football injury list.
Chargers
- Chargers placed LB Junior Colson on the active/non-football illness list.
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed DE B.J. Thompson on the active/non-football illness list.
- Chiefs signed WR Kyle Sheets.
Packers
- Packers placed DB Kitan Oladapo on the active/non-football injury list.
- Packers placed OT Donovan Jennings, TE Tucker Kraft, WR Alex McGough, and OT Zach Tom on the active/PUP list.
Steelers
- Steelers signed LB Tyler Matakevich.
- Steelers waived DB Jalen Elliott.
Texans
- Texans waived G LaDarius Henderson with a non-football injury designation.
- Texans waived WR Jaxon Janke with an illness designation.
- Texans waived DE Pheldarius Payne.
- Texans signed WR Quintez Cephus, DE Malik Fisher, and G Chris Reed.
- Texans placed RB Andrew Beck, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, and DB D’Angelo Ross on the active/PUP list.
- Texans placed DE Dylan Horton on the active/non-football illness list.
