AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

was voted the sixth-best QB in the NFL. An NFL personnel director feels HC Jim Harbaugh can take Herbert’s game to another level: “I think [head coach Jim] Harbaugh might finally unlock him, with more emphasis on the run to support him. Sure, he’s got to play bigger in some big games. But he’s going on, what, his fourth different coordinator? It’s not always his fault they’ve struggled.” (ESPN)

Chiefs

was voted the best QB in the NFL. A high-ranking league official explained how Mahomes can improve even further: “What’s funny is he can still improve. He’s never truly improved his footwork since he’s been in the league. It hasn’t mattered because he’s so good.” (ESPN)

up to speed: “There’s no easing in. He’s got to be ready to go.” (Matt Derrick) Chiefs HC Andy Reid noted Worthy will be ready to go for the start of camp. (Derrick)

was voted the fifth-best off-ball linebacker in the league. An NFC scout outlined Bolton’s profile: “Fast, physical, tough, good for their scheme, assignment-sound. Cleans up leakage vs. the run and not a throwaway on passing downs.” (ESPN)

Raiders

The Raiders signed QB Gardner Minshew in the offseason to compete with QB Aidan O’Connell, who won games as the starter down the stretch in 2023. Las Vegas WR Davante Adams believes O’Connell has the edge for now but knows there’s a lot of time to decide.

“I think right now, if I had to say, I think Aidan has the job because obviously he was here before, and that’s the way that it was,” Adams said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “He was running with the 1s more. Until Gardner comes in and takes the job away from him, I think it’s Aidan’s job right now. He’s doing what he’s got to do to hold onto it.”

“At this point in the year, this is not where you are gonna show your best. So, throughout camp, when we really start throwing the pads on and doing the real deal, I think that’s when we’ll be able to decide who the guy will be, and I’ll continue to keep working and getting that camaraderie with that person.”