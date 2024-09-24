Chargers Announce Three Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed LB Blake Lynch to their practice squad.

In correspondence, Los Angeles released TE Luke Benson and CB Nehemiah Shelton from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Chargers’ practice squad:

Lynch, 27, wound up signing with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor following the 2020 draft. He spent time on and off the team’s practice squad until he was ultimately released prior to the start of the season.

From there, Lynch caught on with the Cardinals practice squad. Arizona re-signed him to a futures contract in January but released him again back in May of 2023.

Lynch most recently signed with the Chargers for the 2023 season but was among the final roster cuts after camp with an injury settlement before joining the practice squad in October.

He went on to sign with the Seahawks in 2024 but was cut after training camp.

In 2023, Lynch appeared in seven games for the Chargers and recorded four total tackles.