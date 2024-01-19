Chargers Complete Interview With Bears Exec Jeff King For GM Job

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they completed an interview with Bears co-director of player personnel Jeff King for their General Manager job. 

Here’s where the Chargers’ GM search currently stands:

  1. Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Interviewed)
  2. Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown (Interviewed)
  3. Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Interviewed)
  4. Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Interviewed)
  5. Bears co-director of player personnel Jeff King (Interviewed)
  6. Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Interviewed)
  7. Chargers interim GM JoJo Wooden (Interviewed)
  8. Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Interviewed)

King, 40, is a former tight end with the Panthers and Cardinals before retiring after the 2013 season. He began his executive career as a scouting intern with the Bears from 2015-2019. 

Chicago promoted him to assistant director of pro scouting from 2019-2021 and was director for pro scouting from 2021-2022 before being named co-director of player personnel in 2022. 

