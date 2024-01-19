Chargers Complete Interview With Bears Exec Jeff King For GM Job

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they completed an interview with Bears co-director of player personnel Jeff King for their General Manager job.

Here’s where the Chargers’ GM search currently stands:

Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Interviewed) Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown (Interviewed) Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Interviewed) Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Interviewed) Bears co-director of player personnel Jeff King (Interviewed) Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Interviewed) Chargers interim GM JoJo Wooden (Interviewed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Interviewed)

King, 40, is a former tight end with the Panthers and Cardinals before retiring after the 2013 season. He began his executive career as a scouting intern with the Bears from 2015-2019.

Chicago promoted him to assistant director of pro scouting from 2019-2021 and was director for pro scouting from 2021-2022 before being named co-director of player personnel in 2022.