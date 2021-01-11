Chargers Complete Interview With Bills OC Brian Daboll

According to Joe Reedy, the Chargers interviewed Bills OC Brian Daboll on Sunday night.

Here’s the full candidate list for the Chargers:

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans OC Arthur Smith (Scheduled)

Daboll, 45, began his NFL coaching career in 1997 with Williams & Mary. He spent a few years at Michigan State before being hired by the Patriots in 2000 as a defensive coaching assistant.

Daboll worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for a job with the Jets and eventually landing the offensive coordinator job in 2009. After short stints with the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and Patriots, Alabama hired him as their offensive coordinator.

From there, Daboll joined the Bills as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season.

In 2020, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 2 in yards per game, No. 2 in points per game, No. 3 in passing yards per game and No. 20 in rushing yards per game.

We’ll have more on the Chargers coaching search as the news is available.