Chargers Announce Three Roster Moves, Activate LB Junior Colson Off IR

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have activated LB Junior Colson off injured reserve.

Additionally, the Chargers have elevated RB Jaret Patterson and S Kendall Williamson from the practice squad for Week 14.

Colson, 22, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and 2022. The Chargers used the No. 69 overall pick in the third round on him.

Colson signed a four-year, $6,027,006 contract with the Chargers that included a $1,203,276 signing bonus.

In 2024, Colson has appeared in six games for the Chargers and recorded 14 total tackles and a pass defended.