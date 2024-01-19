Chargers Complete Interview With Cowboys DC Dan Quinn For HC Job

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Friday that they’ve completed their interview with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Chargers’ job:

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh (Interviewed) 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Interviewed) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interviewed) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interviewed) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Interviewed) Chargers OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed) Chargers interim HC Giff Smith (Interviewed) Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Interviewed) Former Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interviewed) Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Interviewed)

Quinn, 53, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator last January and Dallas’ defense immediately became one of the NFL’s best.

As the Falcons’ head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on Quinn as the news is available.