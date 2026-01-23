Chargers Complete Interview With Former Titans DC Dennard Wilson For Same Role

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they completed an interview with former Titans DC Dennard Wilson for their defensive coordinator job on Friday.

we’ve completed an interview with Dennard Wilson for defensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/wKg6xjMdZa — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 23, 2026

The Chargers just lost Jesse Minter to the Ravens. They are also interviewing former Ravens DC Zach Orr and Rams defensive pass game coordinator and assistant HC Aubrey Pleasant for the DC role.

Wilson did a decent job with Tennessee’s defense the last couple of seasons despite not operating with a full deck most of the time. He has also interviewed with the Commanders so far.

Wilson, 43, worked as a pro scout for the Bears before beginning his coaching career with the Rams back in 2012 as their defensive quality control coach. He worked his way up to DBs coach before taking the same job with the Jets in 2017.

From there, the Eagles hired Wilson as their passing game coordinator/DBs coach for the 2019 season before he joined the Ravens in the same role.

In 2024, Wilson was hired as the Titans’ defensive coordinator and has remained in the role over the past two seasons.

In 2025, the Titans defense ranked No. 28 in scoring and No. 21 in total defense, including No. 15 against the run and No. 21 against the pass.