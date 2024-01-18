Chargers Completed Interview With Mike Vrabel

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they’ve completed an interview with former Titans HC Mike Vrabel for their head coaching position.

The Chargers also interviewed former Stanford HC David Shaw on Thursday.

Vrabel, 48, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018.

Tennessee opted to fire Vrabel this offseason.

In six years with the Titans, Vrabel has compiled a record of 52-41 with three playoff appearances and a 2-3 playoff record. He was also named the 2021 coach of the year.

We’ll have more on Vrabel as the news is available.