Chargers Cut Two Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chargers waived OT Andrew Trainer and CB Amechi Uzodinma on Tuesday.

Trainer, 26, originally signed on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Williams & Mary. Los Angeles wound up waiving him with injury destination in 2022 and 2023, but returned to the team on injury reserve.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.