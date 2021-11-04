Chargers Designate LB Kenneth Murray To Return From IR

The Los Angeles Chargers officially designated LB Kenneth Murray to return from injured reserve on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Chargers to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Murray, 22, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and earned second-team All-American honors before the Chargers traded up with the Patriots to select him with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Murray signed a four-year, $12,974,941 rookie contract that includes a $6,996,321 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth year for the Chargers to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Murray has appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded 19 tackles.