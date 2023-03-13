Chargers Expected To Pursue S John Johnson

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Los Angeles Chargers are expected to go after Browns S John Johnson when he’s formally released.

Chargers HC Brandon Staley coached Johnson with the Rams so a reunion would make a lot of sense. Johnson could provide a veteran presence on the back end of Los Angeles’ defense.

Johnson, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Rams out of Boston College in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.25 million rookie contract with the Rams before entering free agency.

The Browns signed Johnson to a three-year $33.75 million during the 2021 offseason.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 96 tackles, a half sack, an interception, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and four pass defenses.