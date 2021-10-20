Chargers Expected To Sign WR Andre Roberts

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are expected to sign former Texans WR Andre Roberts.

Roberts has bounced around to a number of teams in his career, but his best skill is as a returner and he should give Los Angeles a boost there if he’s healthy.

Roberts, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $16 million contract with Washington in 2014.

From there, Roberts had brief stints with the Lions, Falcons and Jets before the Bills signed him to a contract in 2019. He returned to Buffalo the following year and joined the Texans on a two-year contract worth up to $6 million this past March.

In 2021, Roberts has appeared in six games for the Texans and caught one pass for 35 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also totaled 386 kick return yards and 33 punt return yards.