Chargers Fire OC Joe Lombardi & QB Coach Shane Day

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are firing OC Joe Lombardi and QB coach Shane Day.

The team confirmed the news in an announcement.

We have parted ways with OC Joe Lombardi and Passing Game Coordinator/QBs Shane Day. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 17, 2023

It was reported yesterday that while Chargers HC Brandon Staley might be safe, he’d have to shake up his coaching staff, and it looks like Lombardi and Day will be getting the axe.

The veteran play-caller has been criticized for designing a passing attack that’s too conservative to maximize QB Justin Herbert.

Lombardi, 51, began his coaching career at Dayton back in 1996 as their DL coach. From there, he worked for a number of schools before eventually taking his first NFL coaching job with the Falcons in 2006 as a defensive assistant.

The Saints would hire Lombardi a year later and he worked his way up to QBs coach before being hired as the Lions’ offensive coordinator for the 2014 season. He was replaced after two seasons and returned to the Saints as their QBs coach in 2016.

Lombardi was hired by the Chargers as their offensive coordinator in 2021.

We’ll have more on the Chargers coaching staff as the news is available.