Chargers Hiring Former C Nick Hardwick As Assistant OL Coach

According to Mike Garafolo, the Chargers are hiring retired C Nick Hardwick as an assistant offensive line coach.

Hardwick, 42, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in the 2004 NFL Draft out of Purdue. He made one Pro Bowl in 2006 and was named to the Chargers 50th Anniversary Team.

He announced his retirement from the NFL prior to the 2015 season. This marks his first coaching position in the NFL.

For his career, Hardwick appeared in 136 games for the Chargers and made 132 starts.