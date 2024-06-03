Chargers Hosting S Tony Jefferson For Tryout

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, veteran S Tony Jefferson will try out for the Chargers during their upcoming minicamp.

Schultz mentions Jefferson and new Chargers GM Joe Hortiz spent time together in Baltimore, and he also notes that Jefferson is from the San Diego area.

Jefferson announced his retirement a year ago and joined the Ravens as a scout for the 2023 season before deciding to return this offseason.

Jefferson, 32, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $34 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Ravens in 2017.

Jefferson was set to make a base salary of $7 million for the 2020 season when the Ravens released him during the offseason. The 49ers signed him to a contract this past June but he ended up on injured reserve and was released with a settlement.

The Ravens signed Jefferson to their practice squad and he was on and off of their roster to close out the season, returning on a deal for the 2022 season. He signed with the Giants’ practice squad.

For his career, Jefferson appeared in 113 games and recorded 468 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions, eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 24 pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.