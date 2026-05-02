Chargers Hosting TE David Njoku For Visit

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that free agent TE David Njoku is visiting with the Chargers on Monday.

Njoku previously met with the Ravens back in March, but his market has been slow moving up to this point. It’s possible teams will wait to sign him until after June 1 when free agent signings won’t count against next year’s compensatory picks.

Njoku, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $9.5 million contract with the Browns.

The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option for roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Browns franchise-tagged him.

Njoku was then signed to a four-year, $56.75 million extension by Cleveland.

In 2025, Njoku appeared in 12 games for the Browns, making 11 starts. He recorded 33 receptions for 293 yards and four touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2026 NFL Free Agents.